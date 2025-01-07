Incoming Gophers WR is turning heads at Navy All-American Bowl practice
Practice for the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl is taking place this weekend in San Antonio. Incoming Gophers wide receiver Bradley Marinto is turning heads, as a "surprise" performer of the event.
This time last year, Gophers star Koi Perich won the MVP of the Navy All-American Bowl and it looks like Minnesota has another standout performer. Listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Martino has the potential to play both cornerback and wide receiver, but he has been performing well at receiver at this week's practice.
"Minnesota WR signee Bradley Martino has flashed some outstanding ball skills on Tuesday @AABonNBC. Great high-point grab & over-the-shoulder catch. A blue-chip outlier for the majority of the cycle," On3 Dir. of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power posted on X Tuesday.
Hailing from Naples, Fla. and First Baptist Academy, Martino was the third-highest-ranked signee in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Ranked as the 617th-best player in the entire country, he is one of the most highly-touted wide receivers to ever sign with the Gophers.
"The surprise of
@AABonNBC
practice so far is Minnesota WR signee Bradley Martino. Kid turning it up during the afternoon session. Big steal for the Gophers," National recruiting director for Rivals and Yahoo Sports Adam Gorney posted on Tuesday.
It's unbelievably rare for a true freshman to step in on day one and contribute at a position like wide receiver, especially on a roster as deep as Minnesota. Ultimately, Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class might've seemed underwhelming on the surface, but a player like Martino exceeding expectations could change that narrative.
The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl practice will continue throughout the week, and the game will kick-off on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Alamodome at noon C.T. on NBC.
