Max McEnelly: U20 World Champ — and the man to beat at 184 pounds?
Max McEnelly has established his case the new face of Gophers wrestling and the man to beat at 184-pounds next season.
The soon-to-be redshirt sophomore took home the gold medal at the U20 World Championships on Wednesday after defeating Bozigit Islamgereev in the finals in Samokov, Bulgaria.
McEnelly dominated the finals match, winning 8-0 against Islamgereev. He had a thrilling semi-finals match against Abolfazl Rahmani Firouzjaei on Tuesday, which ended 5-5, but McEnelly advanced on criteria with the most two-point sequences. He won his previous two matches 10-0, for a combined score of 33-5 for the event.
Hailing from Waconia, Minn., McEnelly established himself as a force at the NCAA level last season with a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships and a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships at 184 pounds. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, along with his first All-America honors.
With Gable Steveson off to the MMA world, McEnelly now looks like the future face of Gophers wrestling. Legendary Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci, and last year's second-place NCAA finisher, Parker Keckeisen, are out of eligibility, so McEnelly is now the man to beat at 184 pounds.
Minnesota has not yet released its wrestling schedule for the 2025-26 season, but McEnelly looks like he could be one of the best athletes on campus for the next academic year.