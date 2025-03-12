Minneapolis native guard enters the transfer portal after high-scoring season
The transfer portal doesn't officially 'open' until March 24, but many reports indicate that Fairleigh Dickinson guard Terrence Brown will be among the players to enter their name later this month. The Minneapolis, Minn. native might be a familiar name for Gophers fans.
Minnesota hosted Fairleigh Dickinson in a nonconference game in December. It was the worst performance of the season for Brown, who recorded only 10 points on 4-22 shooting from the field, which were both season-low marks.
For the entirety of the campaign, Brown averaged 20.6 points per game, which ranked eighth-best in all of Division I. He added 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 44.8/29.6/75.9 shooting splits. He earned first-team All-North East Conference (NEC) honors.
If you're questioning his performance against a high-major team like Minnesota, he had 18 points against Miami (FL), 19 against Creighton, 23 against Nebraska, 27 against Villanova and 20 against Boston College. He proved he can do it against top-level competition.
Now listed at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Brown was an incredibly late bloomer. He began his high school career at Columbia Heights and AAU basketball for D1 Minnesota. After receiving little college interest out of high school, he opted to play a prep year at Golden State Prep in Oakland, Calif. He hit a growth spurt and then chose to begin his college career at Fairleigh Dickinson.
After averaging 7.8 points per game as a true freshman, he broke out this season. He will now have two years of eligibility remaining, which will almost certainly take place at a good mid-major or maybe even a power conference program. The question now becomes, will the Gophers have interest?
No matter who's coaching the Gophers next season, Brown is the type of player that they should pursue. Being that he is coming from one of the worst conferences in Division I, he might not command as much money on the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) market as a player coming from a top mid-major conference or another big school.
Ben Johnson has an impressive track record recruiting local players who played AAU basketball with D1 Minnesota. Dawson Garcia, Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove were all part of that system. Brown is a realistic target for a program like Minnesota, and he could make an interesting backcourt alongside Asuma in 2025-26.
