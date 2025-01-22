Minnesota conducts in-home visit with highly touted 2026 three-star offensive lineman
Minnesota's entire coaching staff is busy on the recruiting trail and their latest in-home visit came in Folsom, California with 2026 three-star offensive lineman Vlad Dyakonov according to an X post on Monday.
"Had a great Home visit with (Brian Callahan) and (Greg Harbaugh Jr.)," Dyaknov posted.
"Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedule to spend it with me and my family 🔴🟡🚣 #GoGophers 🐿️."
Listed at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds Dyakonov is an intriguing offensive line prospect. 247Sports' composite rankings view him as the 357th-best player in the class of 2026, the No. 30 OT and the No. 36 player in California.
Dyakonov has a laundry list of scholarship offers, highlighted by some of the top programs in the country. Auburn, USC, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Washington are joined by 18 other schools.
He has not taken any visits according to 247Sports, but Minnesota was the first Power Four program to offer him a scholarship. UNLV, Sacramento State and Washington State were the only other Division I programs to offer him earlier.
The fact that offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. and offensive line coach Brian Callahan made the trip all the way out to California proves that the Gophers view Dyakonov as a priority. He will likely continue to be pursued by the top programs, but Minnesota made a statement on Monday as the 2025 recruiting cycle continues to heat up.