Former Local Star Leaves Gophers Out of Top 5; DL Target Sets Commitment Date

The Gophers have been pursuing four-star 2027 offensive lineman Dajohn Yarborough since he played at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in Minnesota. It appears that he will not be coming home to play college football for the Gophers, as his top five list did not include Minnesota on Monday.

Chandler (Ariz.) Basha offensive lineman DaJohn Yarborough has his announcement date set and is down to five schools.



Yarborough will announce his commitment on June 27 and he breaks down his five finalists.



MORE: https://t.co/IbVWX6XYaF pic.twitter.com/nJzkmTQ4wU — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) April 27, 2026

Yarborough was on campus last spring for an unofficial visit with the Gophers on April 19. He was offered by the program one month later, on May 19. He transferred to Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, for his junior season, and the Gophers remained interested. He came back to Minnesota for an unofficial visit on October 11 last fall for the Purdue game, and he even came back for a third time in April.

Yarborough's decision to leave the Gophers out of his top five comes as a bit of a surprise, as he was on campus for three unofficial visits, and he even scheduled an official visit with Minnesota for next month on May 29. He appeared to be one of their top offensive line targets in the class, but they will now shift their focus elsewhere.

Anitoni Tahi sets commitment date

Tahi is teammates with Yarborough at Basha High School, and he has also received serious recruiting interest from the Gophers. He revealed his top four schools on Friday, which included Minnesota alongside Arizona State, Wisconsin and Kansas State. He will make his commitment on Wednesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. CT.

Announcing at basha 3pm https://t.co/XhIOBrMRUu — Anitoni Tahi (@AnitoniTahi2027) April 24, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-2, 312 pounds, Tahi is the 1,165th-best player in the class of 2027, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Gophers offered him a scholarship in January, and he made it to campus for an unofficial visit on April 4. They appear to be in a good position for his commitment, but he is scheduled to visit his other three finalists.

After Minnesota's first offensive line commitment of the cycle last week from Iowa's Will Clausen, their 2027 class is ranked 17th in the country, according to 247Sports. They currently have 10 verbal commitments, as they're about one month away from two of their biggest weeks of the high school recruiting cycle annually.

The first of two Gophers' summer splash official visit weekends will begin in late May and carry into early June. Yarborough is a significant loss, but Tahi could continue to give them a little momentum, as they gear up for a potentially busy June.