Minnesota prep hockey and football star Mason West commits to Michigan State

BREAKING: 2007-born 4⭐️ forward Mason West (2025) has committed to Michigan State, a source tells @PuckPreps.



The 6'6" forward had 49 points in 31 games for Edina and 9 points in 10 games for the Fargo Force. West recently chose hockey over football.



Big get for Sparty! pic.twitter.com/Ni1rGi68La