Minnesota prep hockey and football star Mason West commits to Michigan State
Mason West will be heading to East Lansing to play hockey for the Michigan State Spartans.
It's a significant recruiting win for Michigan State hockey. West is one of the best dual-sport athletes to come out of Minnesota in recent years, having starred on the ice and as a quarterback on the football field at Edina High School.
His decision to attend Michigan State over his home state Minnesota Gophers isn't a surprise because he announced earlier this month that he was deciding between Michigan State and Boston College.
West is expected to be taken in the first two rounds in the NHL entry draft at the end of this month. After that, he'll play one more season of quarterback for Edina this fall, then hang up the cleats and play for the Fargo Force in the USHL, where he played 12 games this spring. And next year, he'll head out of state to begin his NCAA hockey career.
At 6'6", 215 pounds, West is a right-shot center who put up 27 goals and 49 points for Edina last winter in his final high school hockey season. He also threw for over 2,500 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior quarterback.
West also has Division I football offers from programs like Miami (OH), Marshall and Kent State.