Minnesota staff visits 2026 four-star offensive lineman for second time
The Gophers football team has identified four-star Brandon, S.D., offensive lineman Hudson Parliament as one of its top targets in the class of 2026. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan paid him a visit on Wednesday, which was his second time visiting Parliament this month.
"Thank You (Brian Callahan) for coming back again this week to watch lift and talking (Gophers football) with me and my parents. Appreciate you Coach !! #RTB," Parliament posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
This comes after Callahan, head coach P.J. Fleck, offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. and tight ends coach Eric Koehler visited him at Brandon Valley High School on Jan. 7, according to another X post on Parliament's account.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Parliament is the 333rd-ranked player in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 1 player in South Dakota. He holds notable top offers from Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Texas Tech, among others.
Minnesota and Texas Tech were his first FBS offers on May 17, 2024. He took three official visits during last football season, visiting Georgia Tech, Iowa and the Gophers on Oct. 5 during their upset win over Southern Cal.
The Gophers have routinely recruited the Midwest at a high level, especially when it comes to offensive linemen. Minnesota already has local four-star lineman Andrew Trout committed to its 2026 class, but adding a player like Parliament would be a big-time addition.