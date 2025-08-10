SI

Titans Coach Brian Callahan Gives Defined Injury Timeline for RB Tyjae Spears

Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday night's preseason game.

Mike McDaniel

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday night's preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday night's preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Titans running back Tyjae Spears is expected to miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Saturday's 29–7 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Brian Callahan.

Spears, who is entering his third season in Tennessee, is expected to have a significant role in the Titans' backfield this season alongside Tony Pollard. There is still a chance he could be ready for Tennessee's season opener on Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.

In 12 games last season, Spears carried the ball 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 224 yards and another touchdown.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL