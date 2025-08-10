Titans Coach Brian Callahan Gives Defined Injury Timeline for RB Tyjae Spears
Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday night's preseason game.
Titans running back Tyjae Spears is expected to miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Saturday's 29–7 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Brian Callahan.
Spears, who is entering his third season in Tennessee, is expected to have a significant role in the Titans' backfield this season alongside Tony Pollard. There is still a chance he could be ready for Tennessee's season opener on Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.
In 12 games last season, Spears carried the ball 84 times for 312 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 224 yards and another touchdown.
