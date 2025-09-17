Official visit breakdown: Where do the Gophers stand with Joseph Hartman?
The Gophers are currently hosting four-star, 2026 Gansville, Florida guard Joseph Hartman on an official visit this week. Where do things stand with Minnesota as his recruitment heats up?
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
It was announced last month that Hartman would take official visits to Dayton, Butler and Iowa, before heading to Minnesota on September 16-18. His official visit schedule will round out with a stop in Ann Arbor on October 3-5.
Rivals considers Dayton as the favorite, followed by Butler and Michigan, then Iowa and Minnesota are tied at 15% according to his recruiting profile on the site. Hartman is the son of University of Florida associate head coach Carlin Hartman, and it sounds like he has no intention of remaining in Gainesville to play for his father and the Gators.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Hartman is the type of prospect who could round out Minnesota's 2026 cycle. With verbal commitments from in-state standouts Nolen Anderson and Cedric Tomes already, it seems like Niko Medved and the Gophers could use one commitment this cycle.
Four-star big man Quinn Costello took an official visit to Minnesota last month, but he committed to Michigan on Tuesday. Two prospects who visited at the same time, Lucas Morillo and Chadrack Mpoyi, remain uncommitted. High school recruiting doesn't have the same cache as it once did in terms of building a college basketball roster, but it seems like Medved and his staff are putting an emphasis on it this cycle.