Reports: Winston DeLattiboudere III leaving Gophers to become Cardinals D-line coach
Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III is joining the Arizona Cardinals as their next defensive line coach, according to reports from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, 247Sports' Ryan Burns and the Pioneer Press' Andy Greder.
DeLattiboudere just completed his second season with the Gophers, but he was a fast riser. Hired in 2023 as the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator, he was quickly promoted after the season to assistant head coach. The Gophers had seven more sacks in his first year (26) than they did in 2022. The trend continued with 28 sacks this season.
DeLattiboudere was a Minnesota alum, graduating in 2018 after spending five seasons on the Gophers football team, including four under current head coach P.J. Fleck. He had 83 tackles — 13.5 for loss — and five sacks while at the U.
Before being hired on as a coach at Minnesota, DeLattiboudere served as a graduate assistant at Charlotte in 2020 and as a GA at Oregon in 2021. He spent one season as Akron's defensive line coach in 2022 before accepting the same role with Minnesota the following year. Now he's taking the next step in his career and joining the NFL ranks with the Cardinals.