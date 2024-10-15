Shane Marshall looks like another star RB, but will he remain committed to the Gophers?
Between Mohamed Ibrahim, Bucky Irving and Darius Taylor, P.J. Fleck has shown an ability to recruit elite talent at the running back position from the high school level. Is Irwin County High School's Shane Marshall the next star at Minnesota?
Hailing from Ocilla, Georgia, Marshall has lit up the box scores in his senior season of high school football. He is coming off arguably his best game of the season last week against Charlton County. He finished with 11 carries for 230 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He even added two catches for 59 yards.
According to Maxpreps.com, he now has 120 carries for 1,040 yards and 16 touchdowns through eight games this season. That is 130 yards per game and 8.7 yards per carry.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, Marshall has all of the traits of an elite running back in the Big Ten. He verbally committed to Minnesota on June 16 after he was previously committed to South Florida. The only problem for the Gophers is that he's getting pursued by his hometown school Georgia, raising the question of whether he will change his mind again.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have not yet officially offered him a scholarship according to recruiting sites, but Marshall has been contacted all season and he was rumored to have taken an official visit to Athens in September.
UGA recruiting writer
Benjamin Wolk made a social media post in September stating that Tennessee has also been working hard to get him on campus. Many different sources on social media have reiterated that Marshall is a flip target for Georgia.
Last recruiting cycle, the 2023 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Drake Lindsey received a late push from his hometown SEC program before signing with the Gophers. Minnesota now faces a similar situation with Marshall.
According to 247Sports, Marshall is the 794th-ranked player in the class of 2025 and the 60th-ranked running back. On3 is higher on him at No. 556 overall and the No. 46 running back. If he continues to dominate on the field, those rankings are only going to rise and Minnesota is going to have to work harder to keep him committed.