Three-star 2025 Ohio TE Cross Nimmo decommits from Gophers
Three-star 2025 tight end Cross Nimmo decommitted from the Gophers on Thursday morning. He had been verbally committed to the program since April 11, but he has now publicly reopened his recruitment.
"After careful consideration and talks with my family I have decided to decommit from the University of Minnesota," Nimmo posted on X. "The decision was not made lightly, as I have tremendous respect for the Minnesota coaching staff and team. With that being said, I am 100% opening up my recruitment."
Listed at 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Nimmo is a talented tight end prospect from Lake Catholic High School in Ohio. 247Sports' composite ratings slot him as the 1,033rd-ranked recruit in the country and the No. 48 tight end. He holds other top offers from Louisville, Illinois and Rutgers.
Last season as a junior he had 30 receptions for 801 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is having a successful senior campaign and he had 149 yards and one touchdown in a game earlier this month.
The loss of Nimmo brings Minnesota's total verbal commitments in the class of 2025 to 22. He was their only tight end recruit, so I would expect them to look for a replacement at that position. We are entering the season of flips and there will certainly be more news between now and Early National Signing Day on Dec. 4.