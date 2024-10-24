Three-star 2025 Ohio TE Cross Nimmo decommits from Gophers

BREAKING: 2025, 3⭐️ (Mento, OH) TE Cross Nimmo (@cross_nimmo9) has DE-COMMITTED from the #Gophers.



He has been verbally committed to the program since April 11. Holds other top offers from Louisville, Illinois and Rutgers. https://t.co/z4tJ9SDZWb pic.twitter.com/vamU0zwysJ