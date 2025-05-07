Two former Gophers announce transfer portal commitment to North Dakota State
The spring transfer portal window has been closed for more than a week, but there's still a plethora of players looking for new homes. Former Gophers linebacker Alex Elliot and running back Cortez LeGrant Jr. became the latest to land elsewhere, heading across the border to North Dakota State.
Alex Elliot, LB
Hailing from Hutchinson High School, Elliot is a former three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and he was the seventh ranked in-state player in the class. In his two seasons at Minnesota, he was not able to find the field, but he'll now get an opportuntity to showcase his talent down a level in the FCS, playing for the Bison.
Cortez LeGrant Jr., RB
LeGrant came to Minnesota as a Preferred Walk-On (PWO) with Elliot in the class of 2023. He was an impressive prep running back at Sun Prairie East High School in Wisconsin, where he ran for more than 2,800 yards and added 43 touchdowns in his varsity career. He also did not see the field in his Gophers career, but he'll have three years of eligibility remaining.
Notable uncomitted Gophers players in the transfer portal
- Hayden Schwartz, DE
- Oberhiri Eyafe, CB (PWO)
- David Amaliri, LB
- Chris Flowers, DB (PWO)
- Jaydon Wright, RB
- Kaeden Johnson, RB (PWO)
- Jeremiah Finaly, QB (PWO)
- Tyler Williams, WR