What's Minnesota's 2026 recruiting outlook with early national signing day looming?
This year's early national signing period begins on December 3, which means we're almost 30 days away from Gophers football signing a large portion of its 2026 recruiting class. Minnesota got off to a great start in the late spring and summer, but let's see where things stand before things get really interesting.
Best class ever?
With 24 verbal commitments, Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class ranks as the 31st-best in the country, according to 247Sports. There are still plenty of dominoes to fall, but that would be the highest-ranked recruiting class since Fleck became head coach of the Gophers. The 2024 class, which included Koi Perich, Drake Lindsey and Nathan Roy, among others, is the current leader at No. 33.
Recent decommitments
Under Fleck, Minnesota gets most of its work done at its annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event in late spring and early summer. Since then, the Gophers have lost three verbal commitments. Utah wide receiver Kai Meza recently committed to Cal, while offensive linemen Daniel McMorris and Mataalii Benjamin are currently uncommitted.
McMorris and Benjamin hurt Minnesota's formerly impressive offensive line depth in the class, and Meza had the potential to be a riser. But overall, decommitments should be expected in modern recruiting, and Minnesota should recover well.
Recent verbal commitments
As players decommit from schools like Minnesota, that also means Minnesota will flip commitments of over recruits. Former North Dakota tight end George Rohl and UCF linebacker Charlie Jilek both flipped to the Gophers since September. Racine, Wisconsin, safety Lamont Hamilton is Minnesota's most recent verbal commitment.
Targets to monitor
The Gophers are hosting a pair of uncommitted three stars on official visits for this week's game against Michigan State. Wide receiver Braiden Stevens and offensive lineman Muya Jones are two players to monitor. They continue to do their due diligence in the class, with offers notably going out to West Virginia running back commit Jett Walker and Boise State offensive line commit Kole Cronin over the last week.
Overall thoughts
Talent acquisition has never been in a better position for Minnesota Gophers football, and their 2026 recruiting class is evidence of that. If they're able to get their top six players: Roman Voss, Andrew Trout, Howie Johnson, Justin Hopkins, Gavin Meier and Ryan Estrada to sign on the dotted line in December, they should have a great class. Anything on top of that would be what makes it special.