Ascending Nebraska Safety Wyatt Liebentritt Commits to Gophers

Three-star Nebraska safety Wyatt Liebentritt verbally committed to the Gophers on Friday. He's now the 11th commitment in Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class.

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially committed to the University of Minnesota. Grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way. RTB!!!," he posted on X.

BREAKING: 3⭐️ 2027 (Omaha, NE) safety Wyatt Liebentritt has verbally committed to the Gophers.



Listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, he holds notable top offers from Iowa State and NDSU. Fast rising recruit. https://t.co/CJQbYYknbE pic.twitter.com/fBuZKzLQ2z — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) May 1, 2026

Standing at 6-foot, 180 pounds, Liebentritt is viewed as one of the top players from Nebraska in the class of 2027. The latest 247Sports Composite has him rated as the 596th-best player in the country, and the fourth-best player from Nebraska. He chose the Gophers over notable top offers from Iowa State and North Dakota State.

Liebentritt has long been a target for Minnesota in the 2027 cycle. He was first on campus for an unofficial visit last May, and he returned for another one this year on April 7. He's scheduled for his official visit to the school on June 12.

He's the first defensive back commitment in Minnesota's 2027 class, and just the third defensive player. Based on the 247Sports Composite, he's the fourth-highest-rated player in the Gophers class, trailing three four-star recruits. He has risen up the recruiting ranks already, and there's a good chance he continues to do so ahead of early national signing day in December.

The Gophers have a tremendous track record of developing safeties under P.J. Fleck with Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden, Tyler Nubin, and Kerry Brown, among others. Liebentritt has the traits to be a big-time talent in Minnesota's system.

With 11 commitments, Minnesota's 2027 class currently ranks as the 18th-best in the country, according to 247Sports. Their annual summer splash official visit weekend is fast approaching at the end of May, and they've set themselves up well for another impressive cycle.

Current 2027 commits (11 players)