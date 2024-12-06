Gophers soccer standout Khyah Harper garners All-America nod
Gophers soccer standout Khyah Harper was named to the United Soccer Coaches' All-America Second Team on Friday, her first-ever All-America selection and the latest of many accolades for Harper following a historic senior season.
Harper closed the season leading the nation in points per game (2.22), and her 17 goals were second most in the nation and third most in Minnesota history for a single season. Harper ranked second in the nation in goals per game (0.94). She scored six game-winning goals, the most ever by a Gopher in a single season, and her 40 points rank fifth in U history.
Harper's standout season was recognized by the conference in early November when she was named Big Ten Forward of the Year. Harper was also an All-Big Ten First Team selection. In addition to the Big Ten and All-American nods, Harper is also a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college soccer.
Three finalists for the MAC Hermann Award will be announced on Dec. 11.
Harper was among 48 student-athletes to earn an All-American nod.