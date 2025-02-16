How do former Gophers baseball players get on in Netflix's 'Love Is Blind?'
Two former Gophers baseball players recent took on a new challenge: finding love.
Dave Bettenburg, 33, and Ben Mezzenga, 28, both former Gophers baseball players, were among participants in the Minneapolis-casted season eight of the hit Neflix series Love Is Blind. Both made an impression in the first six episodes of the season, which were released Friday. And, spoiler alert, both leave the pods engaged after a wild start to the season.
Bettenburg establishes himself as an early villain of the season. He opens each date by asking the women, "What's wrong with you?" before making a joke that he has an OnlyFans. He tells one woman she's "no longer attractive" after she tells him she's 32 years old, another attempt at a joke. Yet, Bettenburg finds himself with two strong connections in the pods.
He goes on dates with Lauren O'Brien, 31, and Molly Mullaney, 30, and he tells both exactly what they want to hear. He eventually tells Molly that he's likely to cut off his other connection, but after a great date with Lauren, Bettenburg shifts gears entirely. He ends up ending things with Molly and proposing to Lauren, who excitedly accepts his proposal.
Nevertheless, it's Molly who's the real winner here.
Mezzenga establishes a connection with Sara Carton, 29. Their relationship doesn't come without conflict; Sara is very passionate about social issues, getting involved in politics after the murder of Geoge Floyd. Mezzenga is not very socially active, explaining he didn't know much about the issues and that he didn't vote. They ultimately come to an understanding when Mezzenga assures her that he wants to become educated, and that she won't have to be the one to teach him.
They continue to build their relationship, and Mezzenga eventually proposes to Sara, and she says yes.
Both Gophers baseball players went from the diamond to, hopefully, down the aisle.