Gophers sprinter will compete in 100m at Paris Olympics
Gophers sprinter Devin Augestine has officially qualified for the 100-meter sprinting event at the 2024 Paris Olympics via the IAAF World Rankings. A native of Point Fortin, Trinidad & Tobago, Augestine will represent his home country as the final representative in the 56-person field.
Augustine is the first Gopher to qualify for an individual sprinting event at the Olympics since Keita Cline represented the British Virgin Islands in the 2000 Olympics.
Augustine is coming off a junior season at the U in which he brought home the Big Ten title in the 100-meter with a time of 10.05 seconds.
He followed that up by being named his home country's fastest man with a time of 10.21 seconds on June 29, beating out Gophers teammate Kion Benjamin, who was third with a time of 10.38 seconds.
Augestine holds Minnesota's 100-meter school record with a time of 10.02 seconds.
He will compete at the Olympics later this month, joining a growing list of Gophers' representation, then he is expected to return to Minnesota for his senior season in 2025.