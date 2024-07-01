Gophers athletics will have strong representation at Paris Olympics
Former Gophers volleyball player Airi Miyabe was named to Japan's Olympic Team on Monday, joining a long list of former or current Minnesota athletes expected to compete in this year's Olympics.
Here are the latest Gophers who have booked their ticket to Paris:
Sarah Bacon, Diving (U.S.A)
After a storied Gophers career that saw Bacon earn five NCAA championships and 10 All-America honors, she will be heading to Paris to compete in the three-meter springboard and the synchronized three-meter diving events.
Airi Miyabe, Volleyball (Japan)
Osaka, Japan native Airi Miyabe starred for the Gophers from 2019-21. She transferred to the program from the College of Southern Idaho at the Junior College level. She played three seasons in Minnesota and now the 2024 Olympic games will be her first.
Summer Schmit, Swimming (U.S.A.)
Current Gophers' swimmer, Summer Schmit won the 100-meter breaststroke, the 200-meter medley and the 400-meter freestyle last weekend at the U.S. Paralympic trials in Minneapolis to qualify for the U.S. Paralympic team for the second time.
Bar Soloveychik, Swimming (Israel)
Bar Soloveychik is the second Gophers swimmer to ever compete for Israel at the Olympics, joining Yoav Meiri in 2000. He will compete in the 4x200 freestyle relay and then he's expected to return to Minnesota for the 2024-25 season.
Ava Stewart, Gymnastics (Canada)
This fall will be Stewart's first semester on the University of Minnesota campus, but 2024 will be her second time at the Olympics. She was born in Tennessee but moved to Bowmanville, Ontario when she was five and will compete for Canada at the 2024 games.
Erik Van Rooyen, Golf (South Africa)
After graduating from the University of Minnesota in 2013, Van Rooyen has been on the PGA Tour since 2020. The 2024 Olympics will be his first and he will be the first former Gophers athlete to compete in the golf event.
Shane Wiskus, Gymnastics (U.S.A.)
The Gophers no longer have a men's gymnastics program, but former star Shane Wiskus will be an alternate for Team U.S.A. He had a third-place finish at the trials in Minneapolis to qualify for his second-straight Olympic appearance.
Matt Wilkinson, Steeplechase (U.S.A.)
Former Carleton College star and Greenwood, Minnesota native Matt Wilkinson had one of the best stories of the Olympic qualifying after an impressive time of 8:23.00 to qualify for the 3000m steeplechase. He competed for three seasons with the Gophers' cross country and outdoor track & field, but now he will be going to Paris.