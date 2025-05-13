Gophers volleyball team reveals 2025 nonconference schedule
The Gophers volleyball team will open its 2025 season against Texas A&M.
The Gophers unveiled their nonconference schedule on Tuesday, and it features matchups against three teams that made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season, including the season opener against the Aggies. Among highlights is the U hosting a three-team tournament at Maturi Pavilion, which will include a match against the only other Division I team in town, St. Thomas, which marks the second straight season the Gophers will take on the Summit League's Tommies.
"Our nonconference schedule priorities were both numerous and specific for fall 2025," Gophers coach Keegan Cook said in a statement. "First and foremost, we want a schedule that allows us to develop our team and prepare them for Big Ten play. ... We will be a better team after these five weeks of competition."
The Gophers posted a 21-11 (13-7 Big Ten) record last season and made their 10th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, falling in the Round of 32 to third-seeded Kentucky. That was an improvement from the season prior, and the U will look to further build on that mark this year. Cook noted the importance of building an NCAA Tournament resume.
"Our 2025 nonconference opponents cumulative win percentage was over .700 in 2024," Cook said. "... We sought to schedule programs with winning traditions and cultures, and we achieved that."
Find the Gophers' full nonconference schedule below. Television and ticket info will be made available at a later date.
Gophers volleyball's nonconference schedule
- Aug. 25: vs. Texas A&M (at Sioux Falls, S.D.), TBA
- Aug. 29: vs. Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
- Aug. 30: vs. Ball State, 5 p.m.
- Aug. 31: vs. St. Thomas, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 5: at Vanderbilt, TBA
- Sept. 6: at Lipscomb, TBA
- Sept. 12: vs. South Florida, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 13: vs. Dayton, 5 p.m.
- Sept. 14: vs. South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 19: at Loyola Chicago, 6 p.m.
- Sept. 21: at Marquette, 1 p.m.