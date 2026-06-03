Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

The Miami Marlins are looking to complete a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon, and they’ll have one of their best starters on the mound in righty Max Meyer.

This season, Meyer has a 2.97 ERA, leading the Marlins to an 8-4 record in 12 appearances. He’ll go up against Washington’s Andrew Alvarez, who is making his first start of 2026 after working out of the bullpen in his first five outings.

Washington’s bullpen has been shaky in the 2026 season, posting a 4.77 ERA, so using an opener may put the Nats in a tough spot in this series finale.

Miami remains behind Washington in the standings, but oddsmakers have set this game as a true toss up (-110 on the moneyline for both teams).

After back-to-back 7-3 wins, can the Marlins close things out on the road?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL East showdown.

Marlins vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+151)

Nationals +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline

Marlins: -110

Nationals: -110

Total

8 (Over -118/Under -102)

Marlins vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

Miami: Max Meyer (5-0, 2.97 ERA)

Washington: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 4.02 ERA)

Marlins vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Marlins.TV/Nationals.TV

Marlins record: 28-34

Nationals record: 31-31

Marlins vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets

Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Meyer 5+ Strikeouts (-190)

This season, Meyer ranks in the 87th percentile in whiff percentage, the 76th percentile in chase percentage and the 79th percentile in strikeout percentage. He’s yet to face Washington in 2026, but his previous starts suggest that he’s undervalued in the strikeouts market on Wednesday.

Meyer has five or more K’s in 11 of his 12 appearances this season, and the Nationals are just 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game. Even though the Marlins righty struggled in his last start – allowing five runs – he still struck out six hitters.

Meyer has worked into the sixth inning in five of his last six outings, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Marlins vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

Washington has one of the best offenses in MLB this season, ranking fifth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), fourth in OPS, 10th in batting average and No. 1 in runs scored.

Despite that, I’m fading the home team on Wednesday afternoon with this pitching matchup.

Alvarez has a 4.02 ERA and an expected ERA of 4.56 in the 2026 campaign, and the Nationals’ bullpen has been extremely shaky. So, even if Alvarez keeps the Marlins in check in the opening innings, Washington is going to need several arms to get through this matchup.

Meyer is by far the better pitcher, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 12 outings in 2026. The right-hander has a 3.89 expected ERA, and Miami has won two-thirds of his starts. The Marlins bullpen (3.63 ERA) has also been pretty reliable so far, and if this game comes down to the battle of the bullpens, I’d take Miami – even on the road.

Washington has an advantage at the dish, but it hasn’t mattered in the first two games of this series. I’ll take a shot on Miami to pull off the sweep this afternoon.

Pick: Marlins Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .