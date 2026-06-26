The Top Sleeper at Every Defensive Position for Gophers Football in 2026

As we get closer to the 2026 college football season, we're going to look at the Gophers defense. We've talked about breakout stars and X-factors, but today we're going to look at sleepers at every defensive position for Minnesota heading into the fall.

Edge — Adam Kissayi

The Gophers' edge position might be the strongest on their entire roster. Anthony Smith, TJ Bush Jr., Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard make one of the best pass-rushing quartets in the country. We've looked at their potential enough, and Kissayi might be a player who is getting overlooked. There obviously might be a tough path to consistent playing time, but the 6-foot-8 redshirt sophomore showed significant improvements last season. If there's an injury to one of the top four options, Kissayi might be the player they look at to step up.

Interior defensive line — Mo Omonode

The Gophers went out and added Xion Chapman, Sid Kaba and Naquan Crowder as three transfers along the interior of their defensive line. They added Omonode from Purdue last offseason, but he didn't play a single snap in 2025 due to a back injury. He received a medical hardship waiver, and he's back for one more season. He played more than 650 snaps across three seasons in West Lafayette, and he could be a solid rotational piece for Minnesota's defensive line this fall.

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Mo Omonode (92) walks the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Linebacker — Joey Gerlach

Gerlach was beginning to play meaningful snaps last season before a season-ending injury cut his redshirt junior season short. The Gophers are loaded at linebacker with Maverick Baranowski, Matt Kingsbury and Emmanuel Karmo, but Gerlach might be the forgotten option. It might not be in the traditional linebacker role, but Gerlach has the opportunity to work his way onto the field in some capacity this fall.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Joey Gerlach (19) and linebacker Jack Tinnen (34) celebrate on the field after the game against the USC Trojans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Cornerback — Naiim Parrish

Parrish had an opportunity to play last season as a true freshman, but he was still one year away. John Nestor and Michigan State transfer Aydan West project as the team's top two options at outside cornerback, but the No. 3 role is still open. Mike Gerald could be next on the depth chart, but Parrish is a talented player who will work his way onto the field sooner rather than later.

Naiim Parrish, committed to play football for University of Minnesota, puts a hat on his head during a Commitment Day Ceremony for 8 Bergen Catholic athletes at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety — Garrison Monroe

The Gophers' secondary saw a big shuffling this offseason. Koi Perich is now at Oregon, Darius Green and Jai'Onte McMillan ran out of eligibility, and the Gophers brought in four total defensive back transfers. The No. 2 safety role alongside Kerry Brown is open, along with the nickel cornerback role. Lehigh transfer Mekhai Smith and Southwest Minnesota State's Parker Knutson are two potential options to fill that role, but returning redshirt junior Garrison Monroe could be getting overlooked. He dealt with some injuries last season, but this year could be the time he finally breaks out.