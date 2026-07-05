The 10 Biggest Snubs From the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

MLB announced its full All-Star rosters on Saturday. Both the American League and National League rosters consist of 32 players, and each team in MLB has at least one player set to represent them at the Midsummer Classic.

As is the case every year, there were a handful of notable omissions. MLB’s fan vote opens the door for some less-deserving but highly popular players to make the roster. In turn, some standout players enjoying excellent seasons are left out due to the finite amount of roster spots up for grabs.

We’re going to look at players who were left off All-Star rosters this year, highlighting the 10 biggest snubs from the Midsummer Classic, including five from both the American League and National League. There is still some hope for these players to be included as replacements for those who drop out due to injury or unavailability, but they likely thought they’d already done enough to be included.

American League

Sonny Gray – SP, Red Sox

Sonny Gray owns a 2.61 ERA for the Red Sox this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has been one of the American League’s best starting pitchers this year despite the Red Sox’s struggles. The 36-year-old boasts a 2.61 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings. He’s held opponents to one or fewer earned runs in 10 of his 16 starts this season. Gray owns a 10–1 record for a Boston team that’s nine games below .500 (39–48). In games Gray has started, the Red Sox are 12–4.

Davis Martin – SP, White Sox

Evidenced by the amount of quality AL starting pitchers that missed out on the All-Star roster, there was always going to be some talent left off the roster. Martin, unfortunately, got the short end of that stick. The 29-year-old has been excellent this year, with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings. He’s surrendered just six home runs on the year, and ranks 13th among all pitchers with a 2.7 fWAR. The White Sox have vastly exceeded expectations this season, and Martin’s performance on the mound has been a big part of that.

Jonathan Aranda – 1B, Rays

Jonathan Aranda has a .390 OBP this season for the Rays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giving Aranda the nod over Nick Kurtz or Ben Rice would have been a tough call, but he’s certainly more deserving than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was named a starter for the American League (though he’s already indicated he will give up his roster spot). Aranda has been a key player for the Rays, who are the AL’s best team. He ranks 11th among all position players with a .390 OBP and is 13th in RBIs (58).

Willson Contreras – 1B, Red Sox

Another first baseman who could’ve been included over Guerrero is Red Sox veteran Willson Contreras. The 34-year-old owns a .285/.378/.536 slash line with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. His 2.9 fWAR ranks 18th among MLB position players, he’s 11th in MLB with a 150 wRC+ and his .914 OPS is good for ninth in the league. Those are numbers that undoubtedly warrant an All-Star nod, yet Contreras still missed out.

Nick Martinez – SP, Rays

Nick Martinez owns a 2.61 ERA for the Rays this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez has quietly strung together an excellent season for the Rays, boasting a 7–2 record with a 2.61 ERA in 17 starts. He doesn’t rack up big strikeout numbers, and his underlying metrics (3.82 FIP, 4.67 xERA) suggest he’s been a bit lucky on the mound, but that doesn’t alter how effective he’s been. Martinez has produced 1.8 fWAR and has been a highly reliable arm for the American League’s best team.

National League

Zack Wheeler – SP, Phillies

Wheeler missed some time at the start of the season, which seems to be the catalyst behind the Phillies ace getting snubbed from the All-Star Game. Wheeler has made 13 starts this season and owns a 2.36 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 80 innings. With the All-Star Game being played in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park, it’s unfortunate that Wheeler wasn’t selected, especially considering how effective he’s been since returning from the IL.

JJ Wetherholt – 2B, Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt leads MLB with 18 outs above average | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt’s offensive numbers don’t necessarily scream “All-Star infielder,” but his defensive metrics are truly a sight to behold. The rookie leads MLB with 18 outs above average, having surpassed Bobby Witt Jr. and Pete Crow-Armstrong for the top spot, a truly impressive feat. He ranks sixth among position players with 3.7 fWAR, yet he finds himself missing out on an All-Star spot in favor of Ozzie Albies and Luis Arráez.

Justin Wrobleski – SP, Dodgers

The Dodgers are very well represented at this year’s All-Star Game, but Wrobleski has done enough to warrant a spot on the roster, too. The lefty is 10–2 on the year with a 2.80 ERA. He’s not a high-strikeout pitcher (64 Ks in 93 1/3 IP) but he has excellent command and limits hard contact. Wrobleski’s 1.74 BB/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers, and his 0.77 HR/9 is good for 11th.

Brice Turang – 2B, Brewers

Brice Turang has been one of MLB’s best infielders in 2026 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second base is loaded in the National League this year, yet Turang missing the All-Star roster feels like an oversight. The best position player on a top-three team in the majors, Turang has been excellent for the Brewers this season, logging a .824 OPS with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He ranks 14th among position players with 3.2 fWAR and has been superior to Ozzie Albies in almost every key offensive category, as well as defensively.

Braxton Ashcraft – SP, Pirates

Ashcraft missed out on the All-Star team despite arguably being the most productive pitcher on the Pirates, including Paul Skenes. Ashcraft is certainly worthy of representing the team in Philadelphia later this month, having logged a 3.24 ERA in 18 starts with 122 strikeouts in 108 1/3 innings. Ashcraft has recorded six-plus strikeouts in 12 of his 18 outings this season, and he’s only allowed more than two earned runs in four starts.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated