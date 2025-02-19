Minnesota Gophers set to face trio of college baseball juggernauts
After crushing Houston 14-3 in the season opener on Valentine's Day, the Minnesota Gophers baseball team lost by scores of a 4-2 and 8-7, respectively, to the Cougars over the weekend. Up next is a huge opportunity in a Texas round-robin featuring some of the best teams in the country.
Participating in the annual Round Rock Classic, the Gophers will face Oklahoma at 2 p.m. CT Friday, Virginia at noon Saturday, and Oregon State at noon Sunday.
Virginia is the No. 2 team in the nation and Oregon State is ranked No. 7 in the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25, and all three teams were among the best in the nation in 2024.
Last year, the final RPI rankings featured Virginia at No. 10, Oregon State at No. 13, and Oklahoma at No. 18 — and Virginia made it all the way to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Virginia is off to a 2-1 start this season, with the lone loss coming 11 innings against Michigan.
Oregon State has started 4-0 while outscoring opponents (Xavier, Indiana and UNLV) 48-9. The Beavers have hit seven home runs already, led by three from junior infielder Jacob Krieg.
Oklahoma is 3-0 after sweeping Lehigh University last weekend, outscoring them 36-7. As a team, the Sooners slugged five homers, 10 doubles and two triples in the series. They also could start right-hander Kyson Witherspoon against the Gophers on Friday. Witherspoon is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 MLB draft.
The only ways to watch the Round Rock Classic games are in person or online. Be warned, you need a subscription and it starts at $34.99 per month.
