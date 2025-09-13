All Gophers

Minnesota legend Gable Steveson mauls opponent to win MMA debut

Steveson has officially begun his MMA career 1-0.

Tony Liebert

Mar 21, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Gable Steveson of Minnesota reacts during a break in action against Cohlton Schultz during the quarterfinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Gable Steveson of Minnesota reacts during a break in action against Cohlton Schultz during the quarterfinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Minnesota wrestling legend Gable Steveson dominated his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut against Braden Peterson on Friday night, winning via technical knockout (TKO) 1:38 into the first round.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Steveson was a massive betting favorite against (1-0) Peterson. The two-time national champion and Olympic gold medalist wrestler had a massive combat sports experience advantage and it was shown in the fight.

Friday night's Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event took place at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota. MMA is a much different sport than wrestling, but Steveson has now shown that he can handle himself in the cage. At 25 years old, he looks like he has a bright future in the sport.

Former Gophers wrestler Mitch McKee moved to 10-0 in MMA with a second-round knockout in the main event of Friday night's event. It was a clean sweep for the Minnesotans in front of the local crowd.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.