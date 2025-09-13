Minnesota legend Gable Steveson mauls opponent to win MMA debut
Minnesota wrestling legend Gable Steveson dominated his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut against Braden Peterson on Friday night, winning via technical knockout (TKO) 1:38 into the first round.
Steveson was a massive betting favorite against (1-0) Peterson. The two-time national champion and Olympic gold medalist wrestler had a massive combat sports experience advantage and it was shown in the fight.
Friday night's Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event took place at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota. MMA is a much different sport than wrestling, but Steveson has now shown that he can handle himself in the cage. At 25 years old, he looks like he has a bright future in the sport.
Former Gophers wrestler Mitch McKee moved to 10-0 in MMA with a second-round knockout in the main event of Friday night's event. It was a clean sweep for the Minnesotans in front of the local crowd.