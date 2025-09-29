The quarterback Gophers fans have been waiting for has arrived
Is Drake Lindsey the real deal? There was no question asked more before this season. Every Gophers fan was clamoring to know how the redshirt freshman quarterback would perform in his first year starting.
Through four games, it looks like the Gophers have found themselves quite the talent under center.
Lindsey's first start against a Big Ten opponent, the thrilling 31-28 win over Rutgers, was his best performance yet. His 75.6% completion percentage, 324 yards and three touchdowns were all career-best marks. When Minnesota needed its quarterback to step up the most, he delivered.
2025 stats: 4 games (min. 100 dropbacks)
- Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade: 90.2 (2nd in FBS)
- Completion percentage: 65.8% (51st)
- Passing yards: 958 (66th)
- Yards per attempt: 8.2 (43rd)
- Average depth of target (adot): 9.8 (24th)
- Turnover worthy play percentage: 1.8% (tied for 8th)
Through four games, Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby (92.2) is the only FBS starting quarterback to receive a higher PFF grade than Lindsey. PFF's grading system heavily weighs taking care of the football, and they grade every play as if it were "turnover worthy". Lindsey has two interceptions, but a 1.8% turnover-worthy play percentage is tied for eighth-best in the country.
Lindsey played less than two quarters against Northwestern State, and the Gophers have called a pass play on 53.7% of their plays, so Lindsey's total numbers are going to be off the charts. But his advanced numbers back up the eye test that he has looked like the answer for Minnesota.
Less than a week after Max Brosmer snapped a lengthy drought of a Gophers quarterback playing in an NFL regular season game, Lindsey put together a performance against Rutgers that should have Minnesota fans salivating.
After Lindsey went 2 of 4 for 22 yards in the first quarter, with Minnesota falling behind 14-0, he proceeded to explode for 302 yards and three touchdowns in the final three quarters, completing 78.3% of his passes.
Most young quarterbacks struggle to take care of the football, but Lindsey has only two turnover-worthy plays in 123 dropbacks this season, according to PFF. In comparison, Rutgers' Athan Kaliakmanis – himself a former Gopher – had four turnover-worthy plays against Minnesota alone. The most encouraging sign from Lindsey thus far has been his ability to limit silly mistakes.
Lindsey and the Gophers face a huge test this week on the road at Ohio State, but it seemed like they found something in the second half of the Rutgers game: a quarterback who can win. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native has three years of eligibility remaining after the 2025 season, and Minnesota needs to seize an opportunity it hasn't had in decades.
There are a handful of quality underclassmen around Lindsey, such as Koi Perich, Jalen Smith, Nathan Roy, and Fame Ijeboi, to name a few, but the Gophers need to do everything they can as a program to continue to build around their young quarterback.
Minnesota has a non-existent history of producing elite talent at the quarterback position compared to every other power conference program in the country. It has only been four games, but Lindsey continues to pass every test put in front of him, and he looks like a player who could change a lot of narratives around Golden Gophers football.