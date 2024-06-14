Cowbell Corner

LSU Transfer Pitcher Commits to Mississippi State Softball

The Bulldogs add a talented pitcher to their roster.

Mississippi State s Aspen Wesley (28) throws a pitch during a Lady Vols softball game against Mississippi State at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, Friday, April 1, 2022. The Lady Vols defeated Mississippi State. Softball0401 0253 / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The 2024 season was successful for Mississippi State softball. After the first super-regional appearance in program history in 2022, State seemed poised to take a step forward.

However, the Bulldogs struggled in 2023, but head coach Samantha Ricketts got the program back on track this season. State finished 34-20 and was ranked in the top 25 for most of the season but ultimately fell in the regionals to Cal State Fullerton to end its season.

However, with a talented group of freshmen, there is a lot to build on, but the Bulldogs did lose standout pitcher Aspen Wesley. After an impressive three-year career at LSU, Raelin Chaffin was brought into the fold.

The Bossier City, La. native was a highly touted recruit out of high school and lived up to the hype for the Tigers. During her freshman season, she posted a 6-2 record with an ERA of 3.23 and made nine starts.

She took a step forward in 2022 as she made 11 starts and finished with a 6-1 record and a 2.74 ERA. However, she saved her best for this past season as she stepped into the ace role and excelled.

She made 15 starts in 2024 and went the distance in four of those starts. Chaffin finished with a 10-5 record with a 2.86 ERA. This is a massive pickup for the Bulldogs as they returned a solid lineup core, but they needed to add some veterans on the mound.

