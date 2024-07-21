Mississippi State Football Projected Starting Lineup
Mississippi State football is preparing to start its first training camp under new head coach Jeff Lebby. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator brought in several players from the transfer portal, especially on the offensive side, where portal players dominate the starting lineup.
However, the defense will rely more on traditional high school recruits. Several new faces are in the projected starting line heading into August.
With the influx of new faces into the program there will be several position battles, especially on defense.
Quarterback:
Blake Shapen (SR, TR)
Chris Parson (RS FR)
Michael Van Buren (FR)
Running Back:
Davon Booth (SR, TR)
Jeffrey Pittman (SR)
Johnnie Daniels (JR)
Wide Receivers:
Trent Hudson (JR, TR)
Kelly Akharaiyi (SR, TR)
Kevin Coleman (JR, TR)
Creed Whittemore (SO)
Jordan Mosley (JR)
Tight End:
Seydou Traore (RS JR)
Justin Ball (SR, TR)
Cameron Ball (SO, TR)
Left Tackle:
Makylan Pounders (JR, TR)
Jimothy Lewis Jr. (FR)
Left Guard:
Albert Reese IV (JR)
Grant Jackson (SR)
Center:
Ethan Miner (SR, TR)
Canon Boone (JR)
Right Guard:
Jacoby Jackson (JR, TR)
Marlon Martinez (SR, TR)
Right Tackle:
Leon Bell (RS JR)
Amari Smith (RS FR)
Defensive Tackle:
Trevion Williams (RS SO)
Sulaiman Kpaka (SR, TR)
Defensive Tackle:
Kedrick Bingley-Jones (JR, TR)
Kalvin Dinkins (RS SO)
Defensive End:
De’Monte Russell (SR)
Deonte Anderson (JR)
Outside Linebacker:
Donterry Russell (RS SO)
Ty Cooper (JR)
Middle Linebacker:
Stone Blanton (JR, TR)
Zakari Tillman (SO)
Outside Linebacker:
John Lewis (JR)
JP Purvis (SR)
Cornerback:
Brice Pollock (SO)
Khamauri Rogers (RS SO)
Raydarious Jones (SR)
Cornerback:
Montre Miller (SR, TR)
Kelley Jones (RS, FR)
Traveon Wright (RS FR, TR)
Free Safety:
Brylan Lanier (JR)
Kobi Albert (RS SO)
Hunter Washington (JR)
Strong Safety:
Isaac Smith (SO)
Corey Ellington (SR)
Tyler Woodard (JR)
Kicker:
Kyle Ferrie (SO)
Nick Barr-Mira (SR)
Punter:
Zachary Haynes (SR, TR)