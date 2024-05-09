Mississippi State Exits SEC Tournament With First Round Loss
AUBURN, Ala. – The first full day of action at the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament saw two of tournament’s longest running games, forcing No. 17 Mississippi State to open the tournament just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
The four-hour delay did more harm than good to the No.6-seeded Bulldogs as they saw their run in Auburn, Ala. come to an early conclusion, losing 8-4 to No. 11 seed South Carolina in the first round matchup Wednesday.
South Carolina got out to an early lead against MSU, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings before MSU got on the board with Ella Wesolowski’s RBI double to right center field in the bottom of the second. South Carolina added three more runs in the fifth inning that countered Madisyn Kennedy’s three-run home run in the fifth inning, which accounted for the 8-4 final score.
MSU pitcher Aspen Wesley, who was named Pitcher of the Week by the NCAA and SEC for her performance last week was relieved before finishing the second inning. She was charged with South Carolina’s first four runs on six hits and one walk.
Josey Marron finished the second inning and would hold South Carolina scoreless until the big fifth inning. Delainey Everett pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit or run and struck out four batters.
While its run at the SEC tournament was short-lived, MSU’s season isn’t over. Ranked as high as No. 15 in the national rankings, the Bulldogs should receive an invitation to the NCAA championship tournament. The Bulldogs will learn where they’ll play in the NCAA tournament during the NCAA Selection Show on May 12 at 7 p.m.