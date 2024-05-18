Mississippi State Falls in Second NCAA Regional Game
STANFORD, Calif. – Less than 24 hours after surviving a 1-0 pitcher’s duel, Mississippi State found itself in another low-scoring game.
This time, though, the Bulldogs were on the wrong end a one-run final score at the Stanford Regional of the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament.
No. 8 Stanford advanced the regional final on Sunday with a 2-1 win over No. 18 Mississippi State. The Bulldog now await the winner of Saturday afternoon’s elimination game between Cal State Fullerton and St. Mary’s. The winner of that game will face MSU in the regional semifinal at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Facing one of the nation’s best pitchers in Stanford’s Nijaree Candy (leads NCAA in strikeouts with 266), the Bulldogs managed just three hits and one run and a walk while striking out 13 times.
Sierra Sacco accounted for the Bulldogs’ lone run in the game with a solo home run to centerfield in the fourth inning that cut Stanford’s lead to 2-1.
Aspen Wesley got the start after pitching all seven innings of Friday’s 1-0 win over Cal State Fullerton. Wesley pitched the first three innings, allowing two hits, a walk and two runs while striking out four batters. Freshman Delainey Everett pitched the final three innings without allowing a run and a strikeout.
MSU will be back in action later Saturday night for the regional semifinal game. The Bulldogs will face the winner of Cal State Fullerton vs. St. Mary’s elimination game at 9 p.m. on ESPN+.