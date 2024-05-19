NCAA Regionals Live Updates Game Three: Mississippi State Softball vs Cal State Fullerton
Final: Cal State Fullerton 7, Mississippi State 0
Top of the 7th
Edwards gets to the bag after a missed handle from Toto at first. Edwards is now walking with a a limp in her step.
First strikeout for the freshman pitcher and MSU now has one out.
Blaine strikes out and now with one player on base, the Bulldogs have one out remaining.
A ground out finishes the game and the season for the Bulldogs.
Bottom of the 6th
A quick out for the Bulldogs as Wesley starts to find the zone.
Wesley working with a 3-2 count got the strikeout and will try to finish out the inning.
the ground out for the MSU, and it is now or never for the Bulldogs.
Top of the 6th
A base hit to start the inning for the Bulldogs.
Rainey gets her fourth strikeout of the game on Kennedy.
bases are loaded with one out for the Bulldogs. If there is a chance to come back and make a play this will have to be the time.
A double play after the first swing end the inning for the Bulldogs still down seven.
Bottom of the 5th
A quick ground out from Barbary throwing it out at first.
Wesolowski with another great throw off her knees from behind the plate and Edwards tries to get an out on a runner. After a review, it was determined that the runner was safe getting to second. Only one out for the Bulldogs.
A pitch gets away from Marron as she hits the players at the plate on the hip. Runners are now on first and second.
Bases are loaded for Cal State Fullerton after an error from Edwards. Only one out for the Bulldogs.
Cal State Fullerton 1, Mississippi State 0
The first run of the night goes to Cal State Fullerton, and the bases are still loaded.
Cal State Fullerton 3, Mississippi State 0
Toto sends the ball down the line into left outfield allows two runs.
Marron is out and Aspen Wesley is now in the try and finish the game for the Bulldogs.
It has been a long inning for the Bulldogs as bases are loaded again after a ground ball seeps into the outfield.
A grand slam from Cal State Fullerton leaves the Bulldogs in shock as the whole gets deeper and harder to climb out of.
Cal State Fullerton 7, Mississippi State 0
The Bulldogs finally get the second out of the inning after a flyout caught by Sacco.
The inning is finally over after the Bulldogs give up seven runs to give the Titans a massive lead.
Top of the 5th
Brownlee is sent in for the pinch hitter and hits a ball in the air and it out for the the first out of the inning.
Jesse Blaine is also in as a pinch runner and MSU is trying to find a way to get onto the board. Another hit in the air but it is out for Blaine.
Another strikeout for Rainey and she sends the Bulldogs back to the drawing board.
Bottom of the 4th
A strikeout and a ground out for the Bulldogs to quickly get through the inning.
Marron gets another strikeout to end the inning and keep Fullerton at bay.
Top of the 4th
Kennedy gets into scoring position after blasting a ball into the outfield that is missed for a out. It allows her to get to second.
Faapito gets walked and following that Barbary get struck out for the first out of the inning for the Bulldogs.
There are players on first and third for the Bulldogs as they avoid the double play.
A ground out to Toto ends the inning for the Bulldogs. This looks similar to the previous game against one another in were one run could be the difference in the game.
Bottom of the 3rd
Marron starts the inning with a strikeout on a rise ball.
Another one-two-three inning for Marron as she keeps Cal State Fullerton scoreless through three innings
Top of the 3rd
St. Clair gets struck out as the Bulldogs are at the top of the lineup.
Sacco gets another hit and is safe at first for the ground ball down the left field.
A double play ends the inning for the Bulldogs after Cook gets jammed at the plate.
Bottom of the 2nd
Two ground outs to start the inning for the Bulldogs. Defensive is still as sharp as they where at the beginning of the day.
A fair ball down the line into the left outfield that gets Fullerton on second base with two outs.
An error from Wesolowski after the potential strikeout gets put into the ground. That gives the runner the advantage and now there are players on second and third with two outs.
Hawkins gets the ground out and tosses it to first to retire Fullerton in the inning.
Top of the 2nd
Wesolowski grounds out for the Bulldogs with a quick first out in the inning.
Back-to-back spots for the ground balls that get out at first base between the two freshmen in the MSU lineup. Two quick outs for the Bulldogs.
Three straight ground balls to Fullerton's shortstop Toto and she gets the final out of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Sophomore Marron gets the call on the mound to start for the Bulldogs.
Working with a 1-2 count, Hawkins gets the groundball and sends it to first to get the first out of the inning for the Bulldogs.
Fullerton's Wallace singles up the middle for a base hit.
Hawkins mishandles the catch and it causes everyone to be safe. He was focused on making a potential double play but did not secure the ball in her glove.
Marron working with a 1-2 count and gets her first strikeout of the regional. Two outs for the Bulldogs.
Marron gets back to back strikeouts to retire the inning.
Top of the 1st
Sacco starts the game getting walked.
Cook with a sacrifice to get Sacco into scoring position on second. One out for the Bulldogs.
Kennedy gets popped up for the second out for Fullerton.
Faapito gets walked and two of the first four in the lineup have drawn walks.
A slow ground ball for Barbary gets her out at first and that retires the Bulldogs for this inning.
Mississippi State Lineup
CF Sierra Sacco
RF Pagie Cook
1B Madisyn Kennedy
DP Matalasi Faapito
3B Nadia Barbary
C Ella Wesolowski
2B Salen Hawkins
IF Brylie St. Clair
RP Josey Marron
Cal State Fullerton Lineup
CF Megan Delgadillo
IF Kika Ramirez
3B Hannah Becerra
SS Payton Toto
DP Ava Arce
2B Colby McClinton
C Jessi Alcala
RF Kate Verhoef
RP Haley Rainey
After struggling at the plate against one of the best pitchers in the country, the Bulldogs return in an elimination game to get back to Stanford. They will face off against Cal State Fullerton after defeating then 1-0 in first regional game between the two teams.
This is a win-and-survive game as the winner of this game will face off against Stanford to advance to the super regionals on Sunday. This will be another close game that the Bulldog will have to get ahead of. When the Bulldogs score more than three runs, they are one of the best in the country at maintaining a lead. Getting a lead will be the issue against this high-power offense that was controlled by Aspen Wesley.