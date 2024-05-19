How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball in the SEC Tournament
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball has concluded its regular season schedule, and for the first time since it hoisted the national championship, it is back in the postseason. Although it struggled in nonconference play, it turned around once SEC play started, and it put itself in an excellent position to host.
However, the Bulldogs will head to Hoover for the SEC tournament before the host sites are announced. Under head coach Chris Lemonis, State has not done much in Hoover as they hold a 1-4 record, including infamously getting run-ruled twice by Florida and Tennessee in 2021.
The Bulldogs clinched the number five seed in the tournament after Georgia lost to Florida 19-11. State will start postseason play on Tuesday in Hoover, and they will be the last game of four played on Tuesday.
The first game of the day will start at 9:30 a.m. CT. State is playing to be a host destination, and their chances got hurt in the last game of the regular season.
Missouri lost the series but took the final game of the series 4-3. Now, a win in Hoover is needed for State to feel safe on Memorial Day.
The Bulldogs will take on their rival Ole Miss for the fifth time this season to open the tournament.
The bitter rivals have split the games so far this season. Obviously, every game against the Rebels is important, but this one State is also playing to lock up a host spot.
First pitch is set for approximately 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network