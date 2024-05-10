Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Friday, May 10th, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Has Another Massive Series

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Mississippi State baseball travels to Fayetteville this weekend to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bulldogs are at arms reach of becoming a national seed thanks to winning their last three SEC series.

However, they could play themselves into being a top-eight national seed, but it will require a series win against the Razorbacks. Arkansas is the third-ranked team in the country and arguably has the best pitcher in the nation.  

It will be a challenging task, but this team continues to defy all the odds. 

Today's Schedule

  • Mississippi State Baseball takes on Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.
  • Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships 

