Morning Bell: Friday, May 31st, 2024: Postseason Play is Here for Mississippi State

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

Khal Stephen
Khal Stephen / Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State is back in the postseason, and they will send their ace to the mound. Khal Stephen has been steady for State all year, holding an 8-3 record with a 3.38 ERA.

Navigating through a regional regarding pitching is difficult because the odds are State will face their stiffest competition in the second game. However, MSU must avoid the losers bracket, so they opt to go with their ace.

The best scenario for MSU would be to get a good start from the junior right-hander and save their bullpen for game two. Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan have both been in a slump at the plate, combining for only one hit during the SEC tournament.

Regardless of pitching, MSU will only advance to the Super Regionals next week if the two Mississippi natives provide some production.

Today's Schedule

Mississippi State baseball versus St John's at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Bulldogs Results

No Games Scheduled

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

92 Days

