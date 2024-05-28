Cowbell Corner

Morning Bell: Tuesday, May 28th, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Will Hit the Road

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Jacob Bain

Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State baseball got terrible news on Sunday evening as they found out they would hit the road for a regional for the first time since 2018. State has not made the postseason since 2021, but they hoisted their first-ever national championship that season. 

The Bulldogs will start their road to Omaha in Charlottesville, VA, as they are the two seed in number-12 overall seed Virginia's regional. However, they will not face the Cavaliers to open the tournament; instead, they will face the third seed St. John's. 

Virginia will take on four-seed Penn to open the regional. The Bulldogs will start their road to Omaha on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. 

Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener

95 Days

