Morning Bell: Tuesday, May 28th, 2024: Mississippi State Baseball Will Hit the Road
Mississippi State baseball got terrible news on Sunday evening as they found out they would hit the road for a regional for the first time since 2018. State has not made the postseason since 2021, but they hoisted their first-ever national championship that season.
The Bulldogs will start their road to Omaha in Charlottesville, VA, as they are the two seed in number-12 overall seed Virginia's regional. However, they will not face the Cavaliers to open the tournament; instead, they will face the third seed St. John's.
Virginia will take on four-seed Penn to open the regional. The Bulldogs will start their road to Omaha on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
