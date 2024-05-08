Morning Bell, May 9, 2024: Mississippi State Women's Golf Advance To The NCAA Championship
The Mississippi State Bulldogs advance to the NCAA Championship for the third consecutive season after finishing the Bermuda Run Regional in fourth place. This is coming off the team's season-best score of 861 (-3) led by Surapa "SJ" Janthamunee and Julia Lopez Ramirez.
SJ has had a stellar tournament and the sophomore earned her third-career top-10 placement after finishing tied for 10th. Lopez Ramirez continues to be a star performer for the Bulldogs as she finished tied third.
This will be the fifth NCAA Championship appearance in program history for the Lady Bulldogs, and head coach Charlie Ewing has set a new program record for consecutive appearances in the NCAA Championships.
Today's Bulldogs Schedule:
Track and Field: SEC Outdoor Championships
Bulldog Results:
Women's Golf: NCAA Bermuda Run Regional - 4th After Final Round // Advanced to NCAA Championship
SEC Softball Tournament: No. 11 South Carolina 8, No. 6 Mississippi State 4
Countdown to Mississippi State's Football Season Opener:
114 days
