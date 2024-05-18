NCAA Regionals Live Updates: Mississippi State Softball vs No. 8 Stanford
Final: Stanford 2, Mississippi State 1
Top of the 7th
Canady gets her 13th strikeout of the day and has total control over the game and has the first out of the inning.
Barbary puts the ball in space and gets on base to give Wesolowski a chance to take the lead.
Wesolowski sits at a 0-2 and pops it up for the second out of the inning.
Edwards is the last Bulldog at the plate now that MSU is sitting with two outs. She pop-up the ball and the Cardinals get the final out to finish the game.
Bottom of the 6th
Big swing on the first pitch but Sacco makes a great catch to get the first out of the inning for the Bulldogs.
Everett gets her first strikeout of the day and now holds a two-out lead giving the advantage to MSU.
Stanford gets a two-out single that gives the Cardinals more life.
The Bulldogs finish the bottom of the 6th without giving up a score. It is a one-run. game going into the top of the 7th
Top of the 6th
Sacco gets struck out and Canady has her 11th strike out of the game.
Cook sends one flying but it caught in the outfield of the Cardinals. A quick two outs for the Bulldogs at the plate.
Canady gets her 12th strikeout of the game and continues to hold her dominance at the mound.
Bottom of the 5th
A quick out to start for the Bulldogs as Edwards throws heat to first for the out.
Another base hit for Stanford and gives the Cardinals a lot to work with.
Cook catches a ball in the outfield to get the Bulldogs the second out of the game.
Another hit for the Cardinals and gets a runner from first to third. Two outs for the Bulldogs with two players on base.
St. Clair ends the inning with a catch. The Bulldogs are still holding on.
Top of the 5th
A popup for the Bulldogs as they get the first out of the inning.
Another out from Edwards as Canady continues to dominate the game.
A pinch hitter gets walked for the Bulldogs. Jesse Blaine also enter as another pinch hitter. She gets poped up and gets the final out of the inning.
Bottom of the 4th
The Bulldogs go into the bullpen and now freshman Delainey Everett enters the game.
Berry is having a good game and is now 2-2 with back-to-back doubles at bat.
St. Clair catches the flyout in the outfield and gives the Bulldogs the first out of the inning.
The second walk of the day for the Bulldogs and now the Cardinals have players on first and second.
Edwards goes a long way to get a ball in foul territory for an out. Stanford is back at the top of its rotation.
Edwards gets another out to hold on a one-score game.
Top of the 4th
Sacco gets a solo homerun and gets the first hit off of Canady so far this tournament to cut the lead.
Stanford 2, Mississippi State 1
The Bulldogs are starting to get consistent contact on the ball. It gets them another out with Cook popping the ball up to Canady.
Canady gets her eighth strikeout on Kennedy. It has been a battle against Stanford at the mound so far.
Faaptio gets a base hit that gets her to first. The Bulldogs are starting to chip away at the ball and are getting good contact.
A swing and a miss from Barabay as Canady continues to rack up her strikeout total in the game. She retires the Bulldogs for the inning.
Bottom of the 3rd
Sacco gets the first out of the inning after a ball gets sent into the outfield.
Barabay zips the ball to Hawkins to get another out at first base after a bunt from the Cardinals.
Stanford 2, Mississippi State 0
The ball gets sent into the tree as the Bulldogs give up a solo homerun.
Wesley gets her third strikeout of the day to soften the blow of the homerun.
Top of the 3rd
Canady continues to show that she is one of the best pitchers in the country and gets another strike-out against the Bulldogs.
Canady gets her sixth strikeout against the Bulldogs as she is now at the bottom of the lineup.
Canady goes through the lineup and now has seven strikeouts after getting St. Clair on a 1-2 count.
Stanford 1, Mississippi State 0
Bottom of the 2nd
A bunt off the first pitch gets Stanford to second after an error at first base for the Bulldogs.
A Berry RBI double gives Stanford a score and also places another runner in the scoring position.
Kennedy makes the play after a ball gets fouled out of play and she catches it for an out.
Hawkins makes a catch that gives the Cardinals two outs. There is still a runner in scoring position.
A flyball goes to the right field were Cook catches the ball and retires the defense for the inning.
Top of the 2nd
Faapito makes contact with the pitch but it is a pop-up out for Stanford to start the inning.
Canady has her fourth strikeout of the day and holds the Bulldogs with two out.
Canady has her fifth strikeout and goes another three up - three down through the Bulldogs lineup.
Bottom of the 1st
Wesley gets her first strikeout of the day. It is an off-speed rise ball and it has been her go-to during this regional.
Wesley now has hit two players to advance on plate. With one out, the Cardinals have a player on first and second.
Wesolowski has been great as the catcher. She throws a laser off her knees to second to get an out on a runner.
Wesley gets the final of the inning. This is her second strikeout of the game and it looks like it will be another pitcher's duel for this game.
Top of the 1st
Sacco gets struck out by Stanford's Canady who has been throwing 70 mph fastballs and that have been hard to hit all season.
Another strikeout for the Bulldogs as Cook swings and misses. It has been an early and strong performance from one of the best pitches in the country in Canady.
Canady strikes out the top of the order for the Bulldogs as Kennedy swings and misses on a 1-2 count.
Mississippi State Lineup
CF Sierra Sacco
RF Pagie Cook
1B Madisyn Kennedy
DP Matalasi Faapito
3B Nadia Barbary
C Ella Wesolowski
2B Salen Hawkins
IF Brylie St. Clair
RP Aspen Wesley
Stanford Lineup
2B Taryn Kern
CF Emily Jones
1B Ava Gall
C Aly Kaeshiro
LF Kyra Chan
3B Jade Berry
DP Caelan Koch
SS River Mahler
RF Kaitlyn Lim
P Nijaree Canady
Win and survive is the game's name, and the Mississippi State Bulldogs did just that against Cal State Fullerton. It was a scoreless game as both pitchers for MSU and Fullerton were great all night. In the end, a Faapito RBI double led to the only game score for the Bulldogs.
Aspen Wesley was strong on the mound pitching the whole game, giving the Bulldogs the best chance to win. Now they face Stanford to go up 2-0 in regionals. Stanford is coming off a high-scoring 8-6 victory against St. Mary's.
This will have to be one of those games where the Bulldogs will need a high-scoring game to get the victory. It was a cold day at the plate last game and against Stanford, but MSU can have an explosive offense.