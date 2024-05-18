Cowbell Corner

The Morning Bell: Saturday, May 18, 2024: Mississippi State Teams All Victorious

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State fans had plenty to celebrate Friday and could have even more to celebrate on Saturday.

The Bulldog baseball and softball teams both won their Friday games, with the softball team beginning the NCAA tournament on a high note. At the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship, the Bulldogs ended the first round inside the top 10.

All three teams have are in action again Saturday and could give MSU fans more opportunities to ring their cowbells.

Today’s Schedule

Baseball: No. 16 Mississippi State vs. Missouri, 2 p.m. Saturday

Softball: No. 18 Mississippi State vs. winner of No. 8 Stanford/St. Mary’s NCAA Regional game, 4 p.m. Saturday

Women’s Golf: NCAA Championship Tournament at Carlsbad, Calif.

Mississippi State Results

Baseball: No. 16 Mississippi State 8, Missouri 2

Softball: No. 18 Mississippi State 1, Cal State Fullerton 0

Women’s Golf: T-9th Place after 1st round of NCAA Championship

Did You Notice?

Mississippi State’s women’s golf team ended the first round of the NCAA Championship Tournament in a three-way tie for ninth place at 1-under par for the tournament, along with Oklahoma State and Florida State. Surapa Janthamunee had the best day for MSU with a 2-under, 71 and Julia Lopez Ramirez and Chiara Horder finished at even (72) for the day.

Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener

105

