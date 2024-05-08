Morning Bell: Wednesday, May 8th, 2024: Mississippi State Softball is Back in Action
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics, including complete TV listings.
Today's Schedule
- Mississippi State softball takes on South Carolina at approximately 7 p.m. CT in the SEC Tournament at Auburn on SEC Network.
- Women's Golf: NCAA Bermuda Run Regional
Bulldogs Results
No Games Schedule
Did You Notice?
- The Mississippi State Road Dawgs Tour started today in Greenville, MS. The next stop will be May 9th in Birmingham, AL.
- Former Mississippi State baseball player Brent Rooker was named the American League Player of the Week in the MLB.
- Mississippi State softball set their weekend attendance record as 22,349 watched the Bulldogs take the series from Georgia.
- Dakota Jordan was named a finalist for the Ferris Trophy, an award for the Most Outstanding College Baseball Player in Mississippi.
- Mississippi State Softball player Hosanna Lindblade was named to the SEC Community Service Team.
Countdown to Mississippi State's Season Opener
116 Days
