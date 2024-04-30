Mississippi State Avoids Series Sweep Against Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Headed into its weekend series against No. 14 Missouri, No. 18 Mississippi had boasted one of the best offenses in the SEC. The Bulldogs ranked second in batting average and on base percentage and ranked in the top 10 in almost every other major category.
That offense was held to just one run in the first two games against Missouri and was held scoreless until the Bulldogs were down to their last out in Monday's series finale.
Kylee Edwards got on base with a one-out double in the seventh inning and Matalasi Faapito drove her in a single to left field with two outs and nation’s leader in saves pitching for Missouri. Sierra Sacco drew a walk in the next at-bat and Nadia Barbary hit a line drive to centerfield that reached the outfield wall, driving in a pair of runs and giving MSU a 3-2 lead.
MSU’s Aspen Wesley shut down Missouri (36-14, 9-11 SEC) in the bottom half of the inning, striking out the side to secure the 3-2 comeback victory for the Bulldogs (31-16, 10-11 SEC). Wesley ended the game with five strikeouts and allowed just three hits and no walks.
Missiouri pitcher Laurin Krings nearly repeated her Saturday night dominant performance. Krings had allowed just two hits prior to the seventh inning and didn’t allow any walks while striking out six batters.
The win snapped MSU’s four-game losing streak and may be exactly what the Bulldogs needed to break out of their slump. MSU had been one of the nation’s hottest teams. The Bulldogs were 29-9 through 38 games and had a .337 batting average, .976 OPS, 39 home runs and 7.3 runs per game.
But the last eight games have been a struggle. The Bulldogs have won just one game in that timespan and averaging just 2.9 runs per game and posting a .189 team batting average.
The Bulldogs have only three games left before the SEC Tournament May 7-11 in Auburn, Ala. and MSU will have its hands full with No. 11 Georgia traveling to Starkville. The three-game series starts Friday at 4 p.m. and will air on SEC Network+. Game 2 on Friday will also air on SEC Network+ at noon Saturday while Sunday’s series finale will air on SEC Network at 11 a.m.