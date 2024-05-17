Mississippi State Baseball Takes Game One over Missouri
TARKVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi State Bulldogs take game one from the Missouri Tigers 4-3. Both offenses stalled in the first inning, but the Bulldogs broke the tie with an Amani Larry solo home run in the second.
Once again, the Bulldogs used an extra-base hit to get on the board as left fielder Bryce Chance smoked a triple off the left field wall, and shortstop David Mershon drove him home with an RBI groundout. The Tigers cut the lead in half after a solo home run by first baseman Danny Corona.
However, Chance did damage again as he hit a solo home run to left field in the fifth. Credit to the Tigers as they once again answered, this time with back-to-back home runs from Trevor Austin and Jackson Lovich to tie the game at three.
The Bulldogs would reclaim the lead in the sixth as a Joe Powell pop-up was not fielded cleanly, and Larry scored without a play. Khal Stephen drew the star for State, and he was solid as he went six innings and gave up three runs with eight strikeouts.
Tyson Hardin took over for Stephen in the seventh and worked two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts. Tyler Davis took the bump to close the game in the ninth and closed the game with a trio of strikeouts.
The Bulldogs will go for the series win tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.