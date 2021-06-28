How to watch: Mississippi State faces Vanderbilt in first day of 2021 College World Series finals

Mississippi State looks to get a win against Vanderbilt in the first game of the 2021 College World Series finals on Monday night.

This is what it has all come down to.

Mississippi State was very much still an under-the-radar team to many heading into the postseason, and now the Bulldogs have a chance to win it all in at the 2021 College World Series finals in a three-game championship series against Vanderbilt.

The Bulldogs come off a 4-3 win after Tanner Legget walked off the Texas Longhorns, entering this series with a 48-17 overall record.

The Commodores most recently beat the NC State Wolfpack 3-1 on Friday before the team was sent home due to COVID-19 issues. Vanderbilt enter the series with an overall record of 48-16.

The series will only last two games, of course, if either team wins two consecutive games.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming game and how you can catch it, regardless of where you are.

Game information: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Where: TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Nebraska

Weather: 79 degrees, Scattered Thunderstorms

Start time: 6 p.m. CT on Monday, June 28

Television: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com