All 14 SEC teams have played nine conference games so far this season, and there is already a clear front-runner in the conference.

Tennessee is 27-1 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in the SEC after sweeping South Carolina, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt so far this year. Not far behind the Vols are the SEC-West leading Arkansas Razorbacks, who sit at 7-2 in conference play on the season and have yet to lose a series. Georgia is currently the runner-up in the SEC East with a 6-3 record after sweeping Florida. Surprisingly, it is Auburn that sits in second place in the SEC West with a 5-4 record.

Some teams have had disappointing starts to the season. Florida sits at 3-6 in the SEC-- which is tied for worst in the entire conference-- after being swept by Georgia over the weekend. The defending-champion Mississippi State Bulldogs, national powerhouse LSU Tigers and once top-ranked Ole Miss Rebels are all tied at 4-5 on the season.

Out of the 14 conference teams, 10 of them have losing records. It's still hard to determine where some teams will stand at the end of the season: some with losing records are moving up, while even the best teams will fall eventually. This week's SEC power rankings saw some of the biggest shakeups of the year so far. Aside from the top few teams, it is extremely difficult to determine where everyone else stands. Hopefully, things will start to become more clear by the time we reach mid-April.

Here are the Week Three SEC Baseball Power rankings, determined by how well each team has performed against difficult conference opponents.

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Georgia

4. Vanderbilt

5. Ole Miss

6. Auburn

7. LSU

8. Mississippi State

9. Florida

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Kentucky

13. Missouri

14. South Carolina