Skip to main content

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 6

Here's where each SEC team stands with just four more weekends of action before postseason play begins.

After another weekend of thrilling competition, the race to the finish line in the second half of SEC play has begun.

No. 1 Tennessee dominated the weekend with yet another series sweep-- this time over the Florida Gators, who have fallen from grace rather quickly. No. 19 Auburn took down South Carolina without much of a fight and No. 22 LSU swept Missouri, moving the two teams up a few spots in the race for the top of the SEC West.

Texas A&M came away with one of the biggest series victories of the weekend by taking down No. 4 Arkansas. Given how they have played over the last few weeks, the Aggies will likely be ranked heading into next weekend's action.

In the Magnolia State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss clashed in a fight to stay out of last place in the SEC West and revive postseason hopes. Ultimately, the Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight series victory over the Rebels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 14 Georgia narrowly outlasted Alabama to clinch a hard-fought series victory over the Crimson Tide. Kentucky managed to steal one game from Vanderbilt, but that was all: the Commodores dominated the first and last games of the series.

Here are this week's conference power rankings with roughly a month until the SEC Tournament and postseason play begin.

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Vanderbilt

8. Alabama

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida

11. South Carolina

12. Kentucky

13. Missouri

14. Ole Miss

USATSI_17421523
Football

Will Rogers, Matt Corral Took Better Care of the Football Than All Other SEC QBs in 2021

By Crissy Froyd21 hours ago
USATSI_17988183_168393106_lowres
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Diamond Dawgs Defeat Ole Miss in Extra Innings to Secure Series Victory

By Elizabeth KeenApr 24, 2022
USATSI_17812310
Basketball

Who's in, Who's out?: Looking Into Every Former Men's Hoops Player in the Portal

By Tanner MarlarApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18129502
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Ole Miss, Game 3

By Crissy FroydApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18129453
Baseball

Diamond Dawgs Rally Back in 10-7 Victory Over Ole Miss

By Elizabeth KeenApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18129562
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss, Game 2

By Crissy FroydApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18129540
Baseball

How to Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Faces Ole Miss, Game 2

By Crissy FroydApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18129501
Baseball

Three Things Mississippi State Bulldogs Must Do to Come Back and Win Series Against Ole Miss

By Elizabeth KeenApr 21, 2022