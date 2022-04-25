SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 6

Here's where each SEC team stands with just four more weekends of action before postseason play begins.

After another weekend of thrilling competition, the race to the finish line in the second half of SEC play has begun.

No. 1 Tennessee dominated the weekend with yet another series sweep-- this time over the Florida Gators, who have fallen from grace rather quickly. No. 19 Auburn took down South Carolina without much of a fight and No. 22 LSU swept Missouri, moving the two teams up a few spots in the race for the top of the SEC West.

Texas A&M came away with one of the biggest series victories of the weekend by taking down No. 4 Arkansas. Given how they have played over the last few weeks, the Aggies will likely be ranked heading into next weekend's action.

In the Magnolia State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss clashed in a fight to stay out of last place in the SEC West and revive postseason hopes. Ultimately, the Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight series victory over the Rebels.

No. 14 Georgia narrowly outlasted Alabama to clinch a hard-fought series victory over the Crimson Tide. Kentucky managed to steal one game from Vanderbilt, but that was all: the Commodores dominated the first and last games of the series.

Here are this week's conference power rankings with roughly a month until the SEC Tournament and postseason play begin.

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Vanderbilt

8. Alabama

9. Mississippi State

10. Florida

11. South Carolina

12. Kentucky

13. Missouri

14. Ole Miss