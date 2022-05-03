Skip to main content

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 7

Here's where each team stands after seven weeks of SEC baseball.

May has arrived, and so have the final three weeks of the regular season in college baseball.

Many SEC teams have all but solidified a spot in the postseason. Others are teetering on the edge with the final nine games of conference play serving as make-it-or-break-it matchups. 

Last weekend's matchups featured a few major upsets that could completely change the postseason. South Carolina swept a once-formidable Alabama team to improve to 9-12 on the season. No. 21-ranked Texas A&M took down the Vanderbilt Commodores and picked up another series victory. The Aggies have been on a hot streak lately that could mean major success in the coming weeks.

Auburn did what only one other SEC team has done this season: take one game from No. 1 Tennessee. The antics that came with that victory were enough to fluster Vols head coach Tony Vitello, but the Tigers didn't pick up the series victory. The Volunteers went on to dominate the weekend and improved their conference record to 19-2. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State opened the weekend with big wins: the Rebels took down No. 5 Arkansas, while the Bulldogs beat down Missouri. Neither team was able to hold on the rest of the weekend and each lost their respective series. Both teams sit at the bottom of the SEC West and are fighting for a potential postseason spot-- or at least a seed in the SEC Tournament. 

No. 22 LSU struggled early in conference play, but the Tigers have been on a roll since then. They came out on top in a hard-fought battle against the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs and secured the series victory in walk-off fashion. Florida also improved its SEC record to 8-13 by winning two of three gems against Kentucky.

This coming weekend will be vital for many teams that need a few major victories to keep postseason hopes alive. By the end of it, some teams will likely officially be out of the running for any sort of summer baseball. 

Here are the SEC power rankings after seven weekends of baseball action.

1. Tennessee 

2. Arkansas

3. Texas A&M

4. LSU

5. Auburn

6. Georgia

7. Vanderbilt 

8. Alabama 

9. Florida

10. Mississippi State

11. South Carolina

12. Missouri

13. Ole Miss

14. Kentucky 

USATSI_17230800 (2)
Football

Mike Leach Has Established Solid NFL Draft Track Record Across Multiple Programs

By Crissy Froyd13 hours ago
20200818_FB_CampPractice_Costello_AP_5372
Football

Saints Extend Minicamp Invite to Former Mississippi State Quarterback

By Crissy FroydMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17815374
Football

Where Each Former Bulldog Landed in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Crissy FroydMay 2, 2022
USATSI_18129502
Baseball

What Mississippi State Baseball Has to Do to Make Postseason After 7-6 Missouri Loss

By Elizabeth KeenMay 1, 2022
USATSI_17987840
Baseball

Live Baseball Updates: Mississippi State vs Missouri, Game 3

By Elizabeth KeenMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18129502
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball Tops Mizzou, 13-4

By Dylan FlippoApr 30, 2022
USATSI_13674628
Football

Martin Emerson Jr. Drafted No. 68 Overall By Cleveland Browns in 2022 NFL Draft

By Dylan FlippoApr 29, 2022
USATSI_17820078
Football

2022 NFL Draft: Two Air Raid Quarterbacks are Hoping to Hear Their Names Called This Weekend

By Elizabeth KeenApr 28, 2022