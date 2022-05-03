SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Week 7

May has arrived, and so have the final three weeks of the regular season in college baseball.

Many SEC teams have all but solidified a spot in the postseason. Others are teetering on the edge with the final nine games of conference play serving as make-it-or-break-it matchups.

Last weekend's matchups featured a few major upsets that could completely change the postseason. South Carolina swept a once-formidable Alabama team to improve to 9-12 on the season. No. 21-ranked Texas A&M took down the Vanderbilt Commodores and picked up another series victory. The Aggies have been on a hot streak lately that could mean major success in the coming weeks.

Auburn did what only one other SEC team has done this season: take one game from No. 1 Tennessee. The antics that came with that victory were enough to fluster Vols head coach Tony Vitello, but the Tigers didn't pick up the series victory. The Volunteers went on to dominate the weekend and improved their conference record to 19-2.

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State opened the weekend with big wins: the Rebels took down No. 5 Arkansas, while the Bulldogs beat down Missouri. Neither team was able to hold on the rest of the weekend and each lost their respective series. Both teams sit at the bottom of the SEC West and are fighting for a potential postseason spot-- or at least a seed in the SEC Tournament.

No. 22 LSU struggled early in conference play, but the Tigers have been on a roll since then. They came out on top in a hard-fought battle against the No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs and secured the series victory in walk-off fashion. Florida also improved its SEC record to 8-13 by winning two of three gems against Kentucky.

This coming weekend will be vital for many teams that need a few major victories to keep postseason hopes alive. By the end of it, some teams will likely officially be out of the running for any sort of summer baseball.

Here are the SEC power rankings after seven weekends of baseball action.

1. Tennessee

2. Arkansas

3. Texas A&M

4. LSU

5. Auburn

6. Georgia

7. Vanderbilt

8. Alabama

9. Florida

10. Mississippi State

11. South Carolina

12. Missouri

13. Ole Miss

14. Kentucky