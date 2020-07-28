Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/28): Renfroe bashes the Braves

Hunter Renfroe busted loose on Monday night. Facing the Atlanta Braves, the former Mississippi State slugger blasted a pair of home runs to lead his Tampa Bay Rays to a 14-5 win.

In other big former Bulldog performances, Boston's Mitch Moreland homered for the second time this season. He also later added an RBI single, but the Red Sox lost 7-4.

Also on Monday, ex-Bulldog hurler Kendall Graveman made his return to the big league mound after recovering from Tommy John surgery as he started for Seattle against Houston. It was a bit of a rough outing, but Graveman did have his moments.

Here's the full recap of how all former Bulldog players performed in the big leagues on Monday, along with their season stats.

MONDAY STATS

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 14-5 over Braves

3-for-5 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI

Single to RF, three-run home run to left-center, solo home run to center, strikeout, groundout to catcher

Season stats: .250 BA, .308 OBP, 1.058 OPS, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 4 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 7-4 to Mets

2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI

Ground out to first, solo home run to right-center, ground out to pitcher, RBI single to center

Season stats: .375 BA, .375 OBP, 1.500 OPS, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 8-5 to Astros

4.0 innings pitched

6 hits allowed

7 runs allowed

6 earned runs allowed

3 walks allowed

7 strikeouts

2 home runs allowed

Season stats: 0-1 record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 K, 4.0 IP

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 6-5 to Brewers

0-for-5

Ground out to first, Strikeout, pop out to second, line out to LF, ground out to first

Season stats: .125 BA, .176 OBP, .302 OPS, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 6-5 to Brewers

0.1 innings pitched

0 hits allowed

0 runs allowed

0 earned runs allowed

0 walks allowed

0 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 1 K, 1.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - no game scheduled

Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - game vs. Phillies postponed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 K, 1.1 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 6-5 over Pirates