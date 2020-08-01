Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/1): Holder closes out the Red Sox

Joel Coleman

As he did so many times during his Mississippi State career, pitcher Jonathan Holder closed out a ballgame for his team on Friday night. Holder recorded the final three outs for the New York Yankees as they defeated their American League East rival, the Boston Red Sox, 5-1.

Holder didn't allow a hit and pitched around a one-out walk to polish off the victory.

Elsewhere around the big leagues on Friday night, only two other former Bulldogs saw action. Adam Frazier had a single for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Hunter Renfroe had an RBI double for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are more details on what former MSU stars did in MLB on Friday, along with season stats for those players and all former Bulldogs:

FRIDAY/SEASON STATS 

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 6-3 to Cubs

  • On Friday: 1-for-3 with a single and a walk
  • Friday's plate appearances: Walk, fly out to LF, strikeout, single to LF
  • Season stats: .125 BA, .192 OBP, .442 OPS, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 5-1 over Red Sox

  • On Friday: Allowed 0 runs, 0 hits, walked 1 and struck out 1 in 1 inning of work
  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 0.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 2 K, 2.1 IP

DH Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Lost 6-3 to Orioles

  • On Friday: 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk
  • Friday's plate appearances: Ground out to SS, RBI double to RF, walk, fly out to RF
  • Season stats: .192 BA, .250 OBP, .712 OPS, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 5-3 over Athletics

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 7 K, 4.0 IP
  • Scheduled to start Sunday vs. Athletics

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Game vs. Brewers postponed

  • Season stats: 0-1 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 K, 4.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 5-1 to Yankees

  • Season stats: .357 BA, .357 OBP, 1.214 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 6-3 to Cubs

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 9.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 K, 2.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Game vs. Cardinals postponed

  • Season stats: 1-1 record, 1.59 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 15 K, 11.1 IP
