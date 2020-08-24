SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/24): Bulldog duo lifts the Bucs

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State star Adam Frazier stepped to the plate as the second batter of the game for the Pittsburgh Pirates and immediately slapped an RBI single to right field. It was the first blow that former Bulldogs would deliver against the Milwaukee Brewers as the Pirates went on to win 5-4.

It wasn't an easy day for Pittsburgh though. The Pirates actually trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning. They needed to hold the Brewers down for a chance to come back. Enter former MSU pitcher Chris Stratton. The right-hander worked a perfect eighth inning, including a strikeout, to keep the Brewers at bay. The Bucs then scored a pair of runs in the home half of the eighth and held on in the ninth to give Stratton the win. Not a bad day at all for former Bulldogs in Pittsburgh with Frazier's run-scoring hit and Stratton's 1-2-3 inning.

Those two were the only former MSU players to get on the field in game action on Sunday. 

Here are all the details of Sunday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SUNDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Won 5-4 over Brewers

  • On Sunday: 1-for-4 with an RBI single
  • Sunday's plate appearances: RBI single to RF, Ground out to SS, Strikeout, Strikeout
  • Season stats: .200 BA, .240 OBP, .587 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 10 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Won 5-4 over Brewers

  • On Sunday: (Win) 1.0 inning pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 1 strikeout
  • Season stats: 1-0 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 K, 14.0 IP

DID NOT PLAY SUNDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 4-1 over Rangers

  • On 10-day injured list
  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Game vs. Mets postponed

  • Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 6-2 over Reds

  • Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 13 K, 13 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 5-4 to Orioles

  • Season stats: .340 BA, .444 OBP, 1.237 OPS, 7 HR, 18 RBI, 11 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 5-4 over Blue Jays

  • Season stats: .167 BA, .247 OBP, .636 OPS, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 8 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 5-4 to Pirates

  • Season stats: 1-2 record, 3.23 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 K, 30.2 IP

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. 

