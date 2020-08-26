Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/26): Woodruff, Renfroe, Moreland all lead teams to wins

At the plate and from the mound, it was a pretty good day to be a former Mississippi State Bulldog in Major League Baseball on Tuesday. Former MSU sluggers Hunter Renfroe and Mitch Moreland, as well as former State pitcher Brandon Woodruff, all led their respective teams to victory.

Renfroe, who has been in and out of the Tampa Bay Rays lineup of late, drew the start in right field for the Rays on Tuesday. It wasn't long before Tampa Bay reaped the benefits. Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Renfroe stepped to the dish and blasted a ball deep over the left-field wall at Tropicana Field for a 2-run homer that put the Rays in front for good.

The homer was Renfroe's only hit on a 1-for-4 night, but the two runs it produced proved to be the difference as Tampa Bay defeated Baltimore 4-2.

Renfroe wasn't alone as a bashing Bulldog on Tuesday. Mitch Moreland kept up his incredible season with the Boston Red Sox. Moreland went 2-for-3, including a double and two RBI, as Boston, once behind 4-0 in the game, came back and downed the Toronto Blue Jays 9-7.

As Renfroe and Moreland were swinging, Brandon Woodruff was dealing. The Milwaukee Brewers ace worked six strong frames against the Cincinnati Reds to pick up his second win of the year. Woodruff allowed just four hits, a walk and two runs while striking out eight. The Brewers earned the victory 3-2. (It didn't hurt that Woodruff was the beneficiary of an incredibly rare 9-2 force out to help wiggle out of a big jam.)

Outside of Renfroe, Moreland and Woodruff, Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates was the only other former Bulldog to see playing time in the big leagues on Tuesday. Frazier went 0-for-3 as the Pirates were no-hit by Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox.

Here are all the details of Tuesday's action as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

TUESDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 4-0 to White Sox

On Tuesday: 0-for-3

Tuesday's plate appearances: Strikeout, Pop out to SS, Ground out to 2B

Season stats: .194 BA, .233 OBP, .570 OPS, 4 HR, 9 RBI, 10 R

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Won 9-7 over Blue Jays

On Tuesday: 2-for-3 with a single, double, 2 walks, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored

Tuesday's plate appearances: RBI single to CF, RBI double to CF, Walk, Pop out to 1B, Walk

Season stats: .357 BA, .471 OBP, 1.274 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 13 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 4-2 over Orioles

On Tuesday: 1-for-4 with a home run, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored

Tuesday's plate appearances: 2-run home run to LF, Ground out to 2B, Reaches base on E6, Fly out to CF

Season stats: .171 BA, .247 OBP, .668 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 10 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 3-2 over Reds

On Tuesday: (Win) 6.0 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 1 walk allowed, 8 strikeouts

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 K, 36.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY TUESDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 8-3 over Padres

On 10-day injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Game vs. Braves postponed

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 7 K, 9.1 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 5-4 to Royals

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 13 K, 13 IP

Scheduled to start Wednesday vs. Royals

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 4-0 to White Sox

Season stats: 1-0 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 K, 14.0 IP

