Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/29): Four former MSU stars see Friday action

Former Mississippi State closer Jonathan Holder's scoreless inning of relief for the New York Yankees highlighted a somewhat quiet night for Bulldogs in the big leagues on Friday. In the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Holder surrendered just a two-out single in the seventh before getting out of the frame unscathed. Unfortunately for Holder, he was one of few things that went right for the Yankees on Friday as they were swept in the double dip by the Mets.

Elsewhere on the MLB landscape, three other former Bulldogs saw the big league diamond as Adam Frazier, Mitch Moreland and Hunter Renfroe all played.

Here are all the details from Friday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

FRIDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 9-1 to Brewers

On Friday: 0-for-4

Friday's plate appearances: Fly out to CF, Pop out to 3B, Ground out to 2B, Fielder's choice grounder to SS

Season stats: .191 BA, .226 OBP, .544 OPS, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 10 R

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 6-4 to Mets (Game 1)*, Lost 4-3 to Mets (Game 2)

On Friday (*Holder appeared in Game 1): (no decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-0 record, 2.61 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 7 K, 10.1 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) - Lost 10-2 to Nationals

On Friday: 1-for-3 with a single

Friday's plate appearances: Single to RF, Strikeout, Fly out to RF

Season stats: .349 BA, .453 OBP, 1.247 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 14 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 2-0 over Marlins

On Friday: Entered as pinch runner in 8th inning and stayed in game

Friday's plate appearances: No plate appearances

Season stats: .163 BA, .236 OBP, .636 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 10 R

DID NOT PLAY FRIDAY / SEASON STATS

SP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Lost 3-2 to Angels

On injured list

Season stats: 0-2 record, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 10 K, 8.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 14-2 to Indians

Season stats: 0-2 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 16 K, 19.0 IP

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 9-1 to Brewers

Season stats: 2-0 record, 4.20 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 K, 15.0 IP

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 9-1 over Pirates

Season stats: 2-2 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 K, 36.2 IP

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.